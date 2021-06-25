How to link passport with covid-19 vaccination certificate
New Delhi, June 25: Planning to travel abroad? The CoWin app has now enabled its users to add their Passport number in Covid vaccination certificate.
Earlier, the centre had announced new guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to their passport.
Here's how to link passport details to your COVID-19 vaccination certificate via CoWIN
Login to http://cowin.gov.in
Click on the 'Raise an issue' option.
Select the passport option
Select the person from the drop down menu
Enter passport number
Submit
You will receive the new certificate in seconds.
Covid-19 vaccination certificate: Here's how to correct personal details online via CoWIN
In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well. Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details.
Login to CoWIN app
Click on the 'Raise an issue' option
Select the 'Correction in certificate' option.
Select the options you need to make corrections into.
Enter the correct details and submit