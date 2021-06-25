In search for food, elephant, crashes through kitchen wall; Video goes viral

How to link passport with covid-19 vaccination certificate

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Planning to travel abroad? The CoWin app has now enabled its users to add their Passport number in Covid vaccination certificate.

Earlier, the centre had announced new guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, stating that those travelling abroad for education, jobs, will have to get their vaccination certificates linked to their passport.

Here's how to link passport details to your COVID-19 vaccination certificate via CoWIN

Login to http://cowin.gov.in

Click on the 'Raise an issue' option.

Select the passport option

Select the person from the drop down menu

Enter passport number

Submit

You will receive the new certificate in seconds.

Covid-19 vaccination certificate: Here's how to correct personal details online via CoWIN

In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well. Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details.

Login to CoWIN app

Click on the 'Raise an issue' option

Select the 'Correction in certificate' option.

Select the options you need to make corrections into.

Enter the correct details and submit

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 12:30 [IST]