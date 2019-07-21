How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 21: The IBPS RRB admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The online preliminary exam for Officer Scale 1 post is part of the common recruitment process for selection to Regional Rural Banks. The online tests will be conducted by the IBPS, the interview round will be coordinated by the nodal RRBs with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

It may be recalled that Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the IBPS RRB exam will be conducted in 13 languages. These include, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019:

Go to IBPS.in

Click son the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout