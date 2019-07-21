  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: The IBPS RRB admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The online preliminary exam for Officer Scale 1 post is part of the common recruitment process for selection to Regional Rural Banks. The online tests will be conducted by the IBPS, the interview round will be coordinated by the nodal RRBs with the help of NABARD and IBPS.

    How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019

    It may be recalled that Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the IBPS RRB exam will be conducted in 13 languages. These include, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS RRB admit card 2019:

    • Go to IBPS.in
    • Click son the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ibps rrb admit card

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 9:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue