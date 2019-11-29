How to check SBI SO Recruitment 2019 interview date

New Delhi, Nov 29: The SBI SO Recruitment 2019 interview date has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The online test was conducted on October 20 2019 for the posts number 1-24 and for rest. The selected candidates will be directly called for the interview and the dates have been released on the website.

For post 1-24 the interview will have 30 per cent weightage and for 25-35 it would have 100 marks and merit list will depend on the basis of the scores in the interview only. The interview dates are available on sbi.co.in.

How to check SBI SO Recruitment 2019 interview date:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the careers link

Check for Specialist cadre regular recruitment' under 'Latest announcements

A PDF will open

View interview date

Download

Take a printout