    How to check RRB ALP & Technicians 2019 exam date, city, revised score

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 02: The RRB ALP & Technicians 2019 exam date, city, revised score was released. More details are available on the official website.

    RRB has also released the free travel pass for the candidates who are eligible for it. The candidates would need to enter their registration ID and date of birth to obtain the same.
    The 2nd stage CBT revised score card, revised short list status for the aptitude test, master question paper and candidate response can be obtained here: http://rrbalp.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1907/57281/login.html

    Those candidates who appeared for the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot and Technicians 2nd stage computer based test can check the official website for more details. More details are available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

    RRB ALP & Technician exam: How to check city and date:

    • Go to rrbcdg.gov.in
    • Click on the link that reads, RRB ALP&Technician exam city & date
    • A login window will open
    • Enter required details
    • Your exam city and date apart from other details will be displayed
    • Download
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 8:06 [IST]
