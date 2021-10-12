How to Book Sabarimala Virtual Q Tickets Online 2021? Know Date, Price and Other Details

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12: Devotees who wish to visit Sabarimala can book their tickets for Virtual Q / Prasadams, Pooja, Accommodation, Kanikka well-in advance for a hassle-free experience.

The pilgrimage to Sabarimala is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Situated within the enclosures of the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Thousands of devotees throng the temple everyday to the shrine. However, owing to the pandemic, the state government and the temple management have laid down a few new rules to contain the spread of the disease.

Quota of virtual Q bookings for darshan dates is 17th October to 3rd November. Slots to book online ticket reservations are available one week before the desired date.

The booking can be made on Sabarimala's official website by providing relevant details.

Email ID

Mobile Number

Photo ID Proof

Scanned Photograph

How to Book Sabarimala Virtual Q Tickets Online 2021?

Visit the Official website https://sabarimalaonline.org

Click on the Registration link

Enter key details, like photograph, name, Date of Birth, Address, Identity proof, Phone number

An OTP will be sent to your phone number.

Enter email and password.

Create a password and register yourselves.

Select a desired date.

Click on the Sabarimala Ticket Booking submit button.