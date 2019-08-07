  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Aug 07: With IRCTC E-catering service, quick food delivery on train is no longer a dream. All you have to do is whip out your electronic device and log on to the e-catering website to place an order.

    The procedure is fairly simple and hassle-free which makes it easier for all age groups to place orders during the journey.

    How to book a meal on IRCTC E-catering Official Website?

    How to order food from IRCTC e-catering application

    How to order food from IRCTC e-catering application

    • Log on to the website: ecatering.irctc.co.in
    • Enter your PNR number on the homepage
    • A list of stations will appear in the dropdown menu, select the station you require a delivery at
    • Select the vendor and the meals that you wish to book
    • Last step is to make the payment via options like prepaid payments or cash on delivery, select what deems fit and place your order

