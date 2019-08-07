How to book a meal on IRCTC E-catering Official Website?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 07: With IRCTC E-catering service, quick food delivery on train is no longer a dream. All you have to do is whip out your electronic device and log on to the e-catering website to place an order.

The procedure is fairly simple and hassle-free which makes it easier for all age groups to place orders during the journey.

How to order food from IRCTC e-catering application

Log on to the website: ecatering.irctc.co.in

Enter your PNR number on the homepage

A list of stations will appear in the dropdown menu, select the station you require a delivery at

Select the vendor and the meals that you wish to book

Last step is to make the payment via options like prepaid payments or cash on delivery, select what deems fit and place your order