New Delhi, Aug 07: With IRCTC E-catering service, quick food delivery on train is no longer a dream. All you have to do is whip out your electronic device and log on to the e-catering website to place an order.
The procedure is fairly simple and hassle-free which makes it easier for all age groups to place orders during the journey.
How to book a meal on IRCTC E-catering Official Website?
- Log on to the website: ecatering.irctc.co.in
- Enter your PNR number on the homepage
- A list of stations will appear in the dropdown menu, select the station you require a delivery at
- Select the vendor and the meals that you wish to book
- Last step is to make the payment via options like prepaid payments or cash on delivery, select what deems fit and place your order