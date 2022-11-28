How many seats will BJP bag in MCD polls? Saffron party conducts survey to find out

Party will win 170 seats in MCD polls: Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Nov 28: With the days for the polling around the corner, the BJP on Monday has claimed that it is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls by winning 170 seats.

Citing an internal survey, Delhi BJP media head Harish Khurana has said that the lotus will bloom in 170 seats out of 250 seats, thus registering a victory in the civic polls for the fourth consecutive time.

"The survey conducted in all the 250 wards shows that the BJP is going to win 170 seats. There are 150 wards where BJP is in very strong position while there are 20-25 other wards where the party has edge over other parties," PTI quoted Khurana as saying.

A day ago, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, during a campaign, claimed that the BJP would win 180 wards in the MCD elections.

Interestingly, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose party AAP is aiming to wrest power from the BJP, has predicted that his party will win 200 wards. He also said that the seats of the saffron party will come down to 20 seats.

This is the first MCD poll after the reunification of three municipal bodies in Delhi. The Centre passed a law to unify the three corporations and reduced the number of wards from 272 to 250. In 2017, the BJP won 181 wards where voting was held, routing the AAP and Congress. The AAP had bagged 48 wards while Congress was restricted to 30 municipal wards.

The saffron party, which has won three consecutive terms, is aiming to continue the winning streak. It is interesting to note that the BJP has emerged victorious in the civic polls despite not being in power in the union territory.

Meanwhile, the BJP has continued to target the AAP over the video clips of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain from Tihar jail. From getting body massage to a lavish meal, several clips have been released ahead of the MCD polls, thereby causing embarrassment for the Aam Aadmi Party.