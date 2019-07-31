How and where to to download SSC Constable GD admit card 2019

New Delhi

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 31: The SSC Constable GD admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

You could check below for the direct link to download the admit card fo PET/PST. The PET will be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force recruitment board. This would be conducted in the month of August and candidates are required to carry their PET admit card to the the test centre. The admit card is available on https://crpf.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment_Advertise/ADVERTISE/1_180_1_980072019.pdf.

How to download SSC GD Admit card 2019:

Go to https://crpf.gov.in/writereaddata/Portal/Recruitment_Advertise/ADVERTISE/1_180_1_980072019.pdf

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout