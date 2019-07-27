  • search
    How and where to download SSC CHSL answer key 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 27: The SSC CHSL answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held between July 1 and July 11. The commission had said that th candidates who want to submit a representation may do so from July 23 to July 27. The applicant will have to pay Rs 100 per objection. The answer key is available on ssc.nic.in.

    How and where to download SSC CHSL answer key 2019

    How to download SSC CHSL answer key 2019:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on answer key tab
    • A pdf will open
    • Check answer key
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 7:18 [IST]
