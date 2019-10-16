How and where to download ESIC Stenographer Clerk Admit card 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The ESIC Stenographer Clerk Admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam to fill up 1,934 vacancies in the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducted on October 20 2019. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to take along with them the admit card. Without the same the candidate will not be allowed into the exam hall. The admit card is available on esic.nic.in.

How to download ESIC Stenographer Clerk Admit Card 2019:

Go to esic.nic.in

Click on recruitments

Click on download admit card

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout