Hindi Diwas: 17 English words that were of Indian origin

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 14: English is not only the most popular vernacular in the world today but also the most impactful. As a language which is continuously evolving, English has borrowed a multitude of words from Hindi. There are at least 17 common English words that have been borrowed from Hindi.

Hindi diwas: Amazing facts about the language everyone should know

There were no verandahs in England due to cold weather. The British came to know about this after their invasion of India where every family usually has a verandah

Jungle was derived from the Hindi word jangal meaning wild wasteland. It was used by English settlers in India to refer to anything wild or untended

The word bandanna was derived from the word badhnu which describes the process of tie and dye through which large handkerchiefs with vibrant designs were made and bandhana meaning to tie something up

The word dinghy was derived from the Hindi word dingi that was used for small rowing boats

Chit has its origins in the Hindi word chitthi

Chit has its origins in the Hindi word chitthi Pyjama is derived from the Hindi word payajama. When you break it down it means pay (leg), jama (clothing)

Juggernaut has its roots in the fascinating Jagannath Yatra. The British also use it to refer to very large trucks

Cashmere is a fabric spin from fine downy wool of the cashmere goat

The word Chutney comes from the Hindi word chattni which means to lick. The word entered the English language in the 19th century when the British started exporting chutneys to their colonies in Australia and North America

Bangle is derived from the Hindi word bangri which means coloured glass ring ornaments won on the wrist by women

Shampoo is derived from the Hindi word champo which means to squeeze, knead or massage

Punch originates from the Hindi word paanch, meaning five because of the five ingredients used in it-spirit/soda, sugar, lemon, water and tea/spices

Cot has been derived from the Hindi words khat and khatwa which mean bed

Loot comes from the Hindi word lut which means steal or plunder

Bungalow is derived from the Hindi word bangla which meant the houses constructed in the style of Bengal

Cushy means comfortable which comes from the Hindi word Khushi meaning happiness

Thug comes from the Hindi word Thag which means thief or swindler

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 18:57 [IST]