    Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 date and time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment Exam 2019 will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

    The writer test for the post of constable in the HP police will be held on December 22 2019. The test would be held for the recruitment of communication and technical services wing of the police between 11 am and 12 noon at the Government Degree College Sanjauli in Shimla.

    Those who qualified the physical efficiency test have to report by 9 am at the venue. The official spokesperson has said that in case of non-receipt of the letter, candidates can contact the Superintendent of Police, Communication and Technical Services.

    Read more about:

    police constable himachal pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
