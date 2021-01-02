YouTube
    Himachal Pradesh board exams on May 4

    New Delhi, Jan 02: The Himachal Pradesh board exams for the academic session 2020-21 will be held from May 4.

    The education minister of Himachal, Govind Thakur said that keeping in mind with the situation due to the pandemic, the decision has been taken after the announcement of the CBSE examination dates.

    CBSE to conduct classes 10, 12 board exams from May 4 to June 10

    He said that adequate safety arrangements would be made in the schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Exams of non-board classes would be conducted by schools from April 10 onwards to avoid crowding. The board exams of Class X and XII would be held through the offline mode from May 4 2021 onwards, he also said.

    Saturday, January 2, 2021, 15:46 [IST]
