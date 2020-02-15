  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Himachal PET Union threatens hunger strike

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: A union of physical education teachers in Himachal Pradesh on Friday threatened to go on a hunger strike if the state does not fill 4,000 vacant posts in government schools.

    The physical teachers' union has decided that if the government does not accept their demand in the upcoming cabinet meeting, they will go on a hunger strike. He said the proposed strike would continue till the government fulfils their needs.

    Himachal PET Union threatens hunger strike
    Representational Image

    Physical teachers' union vice-president Sandeep Ghai said, "Despite repeated demands, neither the department nor the government is doing anything. The unemployed trained physical education teachers have met with the chief minister, other cabinet ministers and officers several times."

    Himachal Pradesh cabinet expansion likely before budget session: CM Jai Ram Thakur

    Even memorandums have been submitted but nothing has been done so far except empty assurances, Mr. Ghai said.

    He claimed that 4,000 posts of physical teachers have been lying vacant for the past two years. Trained teachers are unemployed but the government is neither worried about their unemployment nor filling up the pending vacancies, he said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    hunger strike himachal pradesh threatened

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X