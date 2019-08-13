Himachal Constable Exam 2019 new date

  • search
    Shimla, Aug 13: The Himachal Constable Exam 2019 has been cancelled. More details are also available on the official website.

    The Himachal Pradesh government cancelled the written examination for recruitment of constables as six men were caught impersonating as candidates during the test on Sunday, an official spokesperson said. Over 39,000 candidates appeared in the examination conducted on Sunday simultaneously in all the 12 districts for recruiting hundreds of constables.

    A new date will be announced soon, the spokesperson said. The new date is expected to be announced in the second week of August.

    The examination was cancelled following the arrest of six youths of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana at Parol in Kangra district, the official said, adding that they were trying to impersonate as candidates.

    A youth of Nagrotu village in Jawali area of Kangra district was also arrested for allegedly hatching the entire conspiracy with main accused, who is from Darkati village of the same area, the spokesperson said. An amount of Rs. 6 lakh has been recovered from his house during the raid. It is suspected that the accused were fleecing the candidates by assuring them that they would qualify the examination if others impersonate them, the official added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
