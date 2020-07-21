YouTube
    HBSE Class 12 result 2020 expected today

    New Delhi, July 21: The HBSE Class 12 result 2020 is expected to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Reports quoting board secretary Rajiv Prasad said that the results will be declared today.

    The Class 12 exams began on March 3 and ended on March 31 2020. 3,353 examiners had been appointed for the evaluation process. He also said that students would be marked based on the average score they have received in the exams that they already appeared for.

    The results once declared will be available on bseh.org.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
