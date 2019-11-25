Haryana Recruitment Exam 2019 re-scheduled, important update on admit card

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Haryana Recruitment Exam 2019 has been re-scheduled. More details are available on the official website.

The exams were to be conducted between December 3 and 10 2019. However now the exam would now continue until December 12 2019. The exam is being held for the post of instructor for skill development and industrial training.

The admit cards would be available from November 26 onwards. "Admit card for the written exam will be uploaded on the website," reads the notice released by the HSSC. "Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly. No separate information will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through post," an official notification reads.