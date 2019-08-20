Haryana Jobs: HSSC recruitment notification for 755 Haryana govt jobs out; When can you apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 20: Over 750 Haryana govt jobs have been announced under HSSC recruitment 2019 on the official website. HSSC recruitment notification download link and direct link to apply for these 755 HSSC jobs are given below.

HSSC has announced a total of 755 vacancies for the posts of Operator, Supervisor and Others. Last date to apply for these HSSC jobs is September 10, 2019. Details of 755 Haryana govt jobs announced, HSSC recruitment 2019 notification , how to apply for these jobs are given in the official notification which can be downloaded from the link given below.

[Indian Oil jobs: 176 IOCL apprentice vacancies for eastern zone; Last date extended to AUG 31]

HSSC recruitment 2019 official notification in pdf: Click Here

Direct link to apply for HSSC jobs: Click Here

How to apply for HSSC jobs:

Visit www.hssc.gov.in.

Click on "Advertisements".

Under list, the one you are looking for is Adv no. 14/2019

There is a pdf icon, and you can download notification here.

The direct link to apply would become active from August 26 onwards.

This is the direct link to apply - http://adv142019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

The other way is to visit www.hssc.gov.in and click on recruitment tab.

In the drop down, there is apply for job option. Click on it.

There are list of links to apply which have been activated. The ink for these vacancies would become active after August 26, 10:00 am.