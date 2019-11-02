HARTRON SETC result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: The HATRON SETC result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited has been declared for the exam that was conducted on October 11 2019. The results have been declared in the PDF format.

Candidates can access the results by entering their credentials and other important information that the website would ask you to provide. The results are available on hartron.org.in.

How to check HATRON SETC result 2019:

Go to hartron.org.in

Click on the result section

A pdf will open

Check result

Download

Take a printout