Happy Ram Navami 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status For Sri Rama Navami

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 09: The auspicious festival of Ram Navami will be celebrated on April 10 this year. The festival is particularly important in the Vaishnavite tradition of Hinduism.

Ram Navami is a part of the spring (Vasanta) Navratri, and falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar.

On this day, devotees recite, Rama Katha or read Rama stories, including the Hindu sacred epic Ramayana. Few people also participate in a bhajan or kirtan with music as a part of puja and aarti.

Special cities in the Ramayana legends about Rama's life observe major celebrations. These include Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh), Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Bhadrachalam (Telangana) and Sitamarhi (Bihar).

At some places, people also organise Rath-yatras (chariot processions), while some celebrate it as the wedding anniversary festival (Kalyanotsavam) of Rama and Sita.

On this pious occasion, here is a list of wishes and messages to share with your family and friends.

Ram Navami 2022 wishes

Ramnavami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navmi.

Happy Ram Navami. Let our face beam with a smile all the time by chanting the name of Lord Ram.

May Lord Ram shower you with his blessings. Wish you a very happy and prosperous Rama Navami.

May this auspicious occasion of Ram Navami bring a lot of positivity, peace and harmony in your life. Happy Ram Navami.

Let us chant mantras, in the praise of eternal savior: "Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" Blessings of Rama Navami.

Happy Ram Navami 2022 Messages and status

On this day, may the blessings of Lord Ram be showered upon you and your family.

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ram Navmi.

On this auspicious day, may Lord Ram bless your family with health, wealth, and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi.

Wishing you and your family a life full of happiness, success, and glory this Ram Navami.

Ram Navami 2022 Quotes

Tulsidas

"Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion."

Sri Jibankrishna or Diamond

"Lord Rama means One. When one gets this Oneness within and this Oneness is corroborated by the members of the human race, then no other desire arises. The mind is filled with the ambrosia of Oneness - any and every kind of desire (Kama) disappears, not to speak of any distinction."

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 7:26 [IST]