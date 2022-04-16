Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, auspicious time, puja vidhi, messages that you can share

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: The birth date of Hanuman, known to be one of the biggest devotees of Lord Ram is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. This year, the auspicious date falls on April 16. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the full-moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. It is celebrated for 41 days, it begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

Hanuman, also known as Anjaneya, was born to Kesari and Anjana. He is also referred to as Pavan Putra because the God of Wind - Vayu - played a pivotal role in his birth.

Hanuma Jayanti 2022 Mahurat

Purnima Tithi Begins - 02:25 AM on Apr 16, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:24 AM on Apr 17, 2022

How to perform Puja on Hanuman Jayanti:

Devotees throng temples on Hanuman Jayanti.

They offer flowers and garland to Lord Hanuman's idol.

Diya of ghee and mustard oil is lit on the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Special food is prepared at temples which are distributed among devotees.

If you are pondering over the right message or the right wish to send to your loved ones on this auspicious day, we have you covered. Here are some wishes and messages that you can share.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Messages

May Lord Hanumana shower his blessings on you always. Happy Hanumana Jayanti

May Lord Hanumana bless your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Wishing you all a very happy Hanumana Jayanti

Anjani-putra Pavan sut nama, Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Best wishes on this Hanuman Jayanti.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti to every devotee of the Lord.

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings.

I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you all a very happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Let wisdom rule our thoughts, may our power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

We wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 0:22 [IST]