YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Miscreants open fire at house in northeast Delhi, case registered

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 8: A group of miscreants opened fire at a house in northeast Delhi's Johripur area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday, they said.

    The owner of the building, Sonu, told police that some people gathered outside his house and demanded that he open the door, a senior police officer said. They started firing gunshots when the owner did not respond, he added.

    Miscreants open fire at house in northeast Delhi, case registered

    Based on his complaint, a case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, the officer said, adding that no one was injured.

    Man arrested in Delhi over firing incidentMan arrested in Delhi over firing incident

    During an inquiry, it was found that the complainant's cousin had a dispute with someone in the locality and he had intervened in that matter. Thereafter, the person had threatened to teach the complainant a lesson, the police said. The accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, they added.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    miscreants police firing

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X