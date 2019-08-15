Gram Rozgar Sahayak jobs for 10th pass candidates announced

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: Gram Rozgar Sahayak jobs for 10th pass candidates have been released by the Tripura Government. More details are available on the official website.

The last date to apply is August 29 2019. Those candidates who have passed Madhyamik/ Matriculation examination and have working knowledge of computers and android phones are eligible to apply. The age limit is between 18 and 40 years as of January 1 2019.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 200 and for reserved category it is Rs 150.

The written exam question paper will be in English. The test will be of 2 hours duration and will have 120 objective questions. Each question will carry 1 mark and the question paper will have three parts-A, B and C. Candidates can apply on tripurard.in.