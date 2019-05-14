Govt jobs: NFL recruitment 2019 underway, application invited for 79 vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 14: NFL jobs have been announced and the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) is recruiting Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Engineering AG, Store Assistant and Pharmacist. The official notification for NFL recruitment 2019 has been released on NFL official website.

NFL Recruitment 2019 would be done through NFL Non Executive Posts Recruitment 2019 exam.

A total of 79 vacant posts will be filled through the NFL recruitment process. The candidates who are interested to apply for the recruitment drive should visit the official website to download the official notification

Download NFL official notification for 79 vacancies: click here

NFL vacancies:

NFL has invited application to fill up 79 vacancies. There are 34 Junior Engineering Assistant grade-2 (Mechanical) vacancies, 20 Junior Engineering Assistant grade-2 (Electrical) vacancies, 16 Junior Engineering Assistant grade-2 (Instrumentation)) vacancies, 3 Junior Engineering Assistant grade-2 (Chemical Lab) vacancies, 2 store assistant grade-2 vacancies and 3 vacancies for pharmacist.

Apply online for NFL jobs: Click Here

How to apply for NFL jobs:

Visit www.nationalfertilizers.com .

. Click on careers.

Now, click on "Recruitment in RFCL" link.

link. Clcik on "Recruitment of Non-Executives " link.

On this page click on "Apply online link".

First, fill registration form and upload documents.

After entering the required information in On-line form, submit the form by clicking on SUBMIT button.

A mail containing application number and login ID information is forwarded at your registered email-id.

Using this information, login.

Fill up the form.

Submit