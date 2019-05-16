Govt jobs: NFL recruitment 2019 underway, 44 Management Trainees vacancies announced

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 16: NFL recruitment 2019 is underway and job openings for the post of Management Trainees have been announced on NFL official website. The official notification has been released on www.nationalfertilizers.com.

National Fertilizers Limited or NFL has invited application for 44 Management Trainee job openings. Last date to apply for NFL recruitment 2019 Management Trainee vacancies is June 14, 2019.

NFL recruitment 2016 official notification for Management Trainee posts: Click Here.

NFL Management Trainee requirements:

A total of 44 Management Trainee vacancies will be filled through the NFL recruitment process. Out of these 44 openings, 25 are for the posts of Management Trainees (Marketing) and 19 are for Management Trainee (HR). For Management Trainee (HR) the aspirant should have MBA/PGDBM or equivalent degree from a recognised college.

For Management Trainee (Marketing), the aspirant should have M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialization in any discipline or M.Sc. in specialization in any discipline of Agriculture or Minimum 60% marks in two years‟ full-time MBA or PGDBM (Marketing / Agri-Business Marketing/ International Marketing/Rural Management) recognized by UGC/AICTE with a degree of B.Sc. (Agriculture) with minimum 60% marks.

Apply online for NFL Management Trainee jobs: Click Here

How to apply for NFL jobs- Management Trainee vacancies:

Visit www.nationalfertilizers.com .

. Click on careers.

Now, click on " Recruitment in NFL " link.

" link. Click on "Recruitment of Management Trainees in HR and Marketing-2019" link.

On this page click on "Apply online link".

First, fill registration form and upload documents.

After entering the required information in On-line form, submit the form by clicking on SUBMIT button.

A mail containing application number and login ID information is forwarded at your registered email-id.

Using this information, login.

Fill up the form.

Submit