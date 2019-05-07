Govt job in hospital: VMMC recruitment 2019 underway, 310 Junior Resident Vacancies announced

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 07: VMMC recruitment 2019 process has begun and job openings for of 310 Junior Residents posts for those with MBBS degree have been announced on the official website. VMMC has announced a fairly large number of vacancies for MBBS and it is a good chance for fresher doctors to land with a govt job in hospital. Last date to apply for VMMC jobs of junior residents in May 21, 2019.

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College or VMMC job openings for Junior Residents is for those with MBBS degree who have not done post graduation (MD). It is a promising oppurtunity for fresher MBBS degree holders who want to start their career with a government hospital. VMMC in South Delhi is a medical college attached to Safdarjung Hospital , one of the prominent hospitals in the national capital.

VMMC recruitment 2019 official notification for junior resident openings: Click Here

VMMC junior resident opening criteria, eligibility and VMMC recruitment process:

The selection will be done through a written examination. Candidates must have completed their Internship on or after July 1, 2017. Application fees is Rs. 500 for general candidates, Rs. 250 for EWS or OBC candidates, while there is no fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates. who want to apply for Junior Residents (non-PG) MBBS posts must have completed MBBS Degree from a Recognized University & must be registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Download VMMC recruitment 2019 application form for junior resident opening: Click Here

Steps to apply For VMMC recruitment 2019 :

Visit www.vmmc-sjh.nic.in/

Under the recruitment section, click on the link "Advertisement for the post of JUNIOR RESIDENT (Non-PG) MBBS."

On this page you will find both the official notification and application form.

Read all the instruction in the official notification carefully.

Download VMMC junior resident vacancies application form by Clicking Here

Take printout and fill up the form

Make the payment as mentioned in the official notification.

Attach payment receipt (UTR no.) with the application.

Application should be submitted in DIARY and DISPATCH SECTION of this institution (near Gate no. 2 and near Bank of Baroda Safdarjung Hospital Branch).

The application send by post must be having written prominently on the top of the envelope "Application for the post of Junior Resident (Non-PG) MBBS."