Goa Class 12 Exam Result 2019 on Apr 30: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Apr 25: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be declared on April 30.

GBSHSE chairman Ramakrishna Samant Wednesday said the results would be out at 11 a.m on April 30, and the statement of grades/marks of HSSC examination will be issued the same day between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Goa board had postponed the paper of banking, logic, computer science and co-operation of class 12 students due to the demise of the chief minister, Manohar Parrikar.

A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26.

Last year, the Goa Board declared the Class 12 board result on May 10 while this year, the Goa Board is planning to declare the result on April 30, 2019.

Goa Board Class 12 Results 2019: Steps to check

Log on to the official website gbshse.gov.in

Check the link which says, 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Fill up all the details

Enter Roll Number and click submit

Download your result and take a print out