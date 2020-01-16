Get direct link to download CSIR NET result 2019

New Delhi, Jan 15: The CSIR NET result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

It may be recalled that last week the answer key had been released. The results were originally scheduled to be released on December 31 2019. However the same was delayed. This was because the exams were not held in Assam and Meghalaya, where over 7,500 candidates had registered for the exams.

The exams in Meghalaya and Assam were conducted on December 27 2019. The fresh admit cards too had been released for the purpose. The result once declared will be available on csirnet.nta.nic.in.