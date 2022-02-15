GATE Response Sheet 2022 releasing today: Check direct link to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 release date: Will it be out this week

New Delhi, Feb 15: The GATE Response Sheet 2022 will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 was conducted by the IIT Kharagpur on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 for all 29 papers. While the GATE Response Sheet 2022 will be released today, February 15, the GATE 2022 answer key will be out on February 21.

Candidates had said that the Mechanical Engineering Paper was analysed as difficult. The Civil Engineering Paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. The Electronics and Communication Engineering paper and the Computer Science Engineering paper was reviewed as easy.

The GATEW 2022 exam result will be released by IIT Kharagpur on March 17 while the scorecards will be available for download from March 21 onwards. The GATE Response Sheet 2022 once released will be available on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:15 [IST]