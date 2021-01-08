YouTube
    GATE 2021 Admit card date and time

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The GATE 2021 Admit card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card is expected to be delivered after 3 pm. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT) will be conducting the examination this year. The detailed scheduled for the exam has already been released and is available online.

    Candidates are advised to keep a watch on the official website for more details. The admit card once released will be available on gate.iitb.ac.in.

