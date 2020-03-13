  • search
    GATE 2020 result declared

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The GATE 2020 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    IIT Delhi conducted the exam on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 2020 across the country. The update reads that the results have been declared and the same will be available shortly. IIT Delhi is the organising institute for GATE 2020 examination. Out of 858890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 685088 candidates (79.76%) appeared in the examination and around 18.8% candidates qualified in GATE 2020, the official notification reads. The result is available on http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 16:31 [IST]
