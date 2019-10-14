  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GATE 2020: Direct link to make correction in forms

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: The form correction window to correct the GATE 2020 application opens from tomorrow onwards. More details are available on the official website.

    Those who want to edit their applications can do so from October 15 2019 onwards.

    Candidates can edit earlier entries made on the application forms and correct errors. Candidates can make changes to entries like name, father's name, college name etc.

    GATE 2020: Direct link to make correction in forms

    While earlier it was stated that an additional fee would be levied on the attempts to make edits, the same is not yet been confirmed.

    GATE 2020 application date extended again: Important details on last date to apply

    The GATE 2020 admit card would be issued on January 3, 2020. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. To make corrections in the application form, candidates should follow this link http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    gate

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 5:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue