GATE 2020: Direct link to make correction in forms

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 14: The form correction window to correct the GATE 2020 application opens from tomorrow onwards. More details are available on the official website.

Those who want to edit their applications can do so from October 15 2019 onwards.

Candidates can edit earlier entries made on the application forms and correct errors. Candidates can make changes to entries like name, father's name, college name etc.

While earlier it was stated that an additional fee would be levied on the attempts to make edits, the same is not yet been confirmed.

The GATE 2020 admit card would be issued on January 3, 2020. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. To make corrections in the application form, candidates should follow this link http://appsgate.iitd.ac.in.