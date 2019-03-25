GATE 2019 results: Check last date to correct category

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 25: The GATE 2019 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Now the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras is providing an opportunity to request for a category correction. You will need to apply soon in order get the category corrected. The last date to apply is March 27 2019.

The candidates are required to send their correction at an email gate2019@iitm.ac.in. The mentioned date is the last date to send their corrections as after this, no request will be taken into account.

Recently, the GATE 2019 scorecard was released on the official website on March 20, 2019 (Wednesday) from the official websites, gate.iitm.ac.in.