Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why you should choose an eco-friendly Ganesha?

New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 30: Ganesh Chaturthi is a renowned festival of India which is celebrated by the Hindus to venerate Lord Ganesh. The Ganesh festival is celebrated in homes, at public gatherings and at work places. Generally, the idols of ganesh are installed, revered and finally on the last day, the idols are submerged in a river, sea or lake.

Ganesha idols are available in a large variety in market but most of them are made up of non- biodegradable material. Idols made up of Plaster of Paris and other chemical paints causes environmental damage. But many people now comprehend the importance of using eco-friendly Ganesha idols. With the vast number of people celebrating the event, it seems difficult to promote the importance of using eco-friendly Ganesh idols. The difference in the price of idols is the main reason.

Now, let's have a look at the importance of using eco-friendly Ganesha Idols:

It Saves Our Water Resources: As mentioned earlier, idols made of Plaster of Paris are non-biodegradable and it will contaminate water by killing the sea-going lives and expanding the corrosive substance of the water. While eco-friendly idols are degradable and they won't hurt any living creatures in the water.

It Protects Human Health: One of the main aspects of why you should use eco-friendly Ganesh Idols is that with unclean and dirty water, people will get infected with dangerous elements. Plaster of Paris and other harmful colors can cause health problems. By worshiping Eco-friendly Idols which are made of organic soil can solve this problem It Helps Avoid Food Poisoning, A Major Concern: If you are a non-vegan, be wary of having fish after this celebration. The components used to design Lord Ganesh contain various metals that pollute the water. Be that as it may, in eco-accommodating Ganesh Idols, while in eco-friendly Idols there are no such poisonous elements are used.

Fake diamonds and glitters: There are numerous sparkles and metals used to make Ganesh Murtis that are harmful to the body when it interacts with it. This can cause allergy and other health problems due to the presence of chemicals. While Eco-friendly Ganesh Idols are not made with any such sparkles.

Eco-friendly is easy to make: If you want a Ganesh Idol made of Plaster of Paris, you may need to rely upon the sculptor. in the case of eco-friendly idols, you can make one yourself with the help of your family members. It spreads more satisfaction and congruity in the family and among the individuals from the family. The family bond is one of the significant factors of bringing home an eco-friendly idol

It is Easily Available: Why you should use eco-friendly Ganesh Idols? Indeed, the answer is simple. Eco-friendly murti can be made with things that are effectively accessible at home. With the increase in the number of people who support or love the environment, eco-friendly Ganesh idols are easily available in the market as well. Along these lines, have a favored eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing eco-friendly Ganesh idols and conserving nature with going green every Ganesh Chaturthi

So, have a blessed eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by using eco-friendly Ganesh idols and helping the environment go green again.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 14:42 [IST]