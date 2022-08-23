Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Mahurat, Sthapana and Puja Vidhi

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 23: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' is the day when all Hindus celebrate one of the most popular deities, Lord Ganesh.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. It is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi usually falls in the month of August or September, and this time it will be observed on August 31, 2022.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Mahurat

Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 am to 01:38 pm

Duration - 02 hours 33 minutes

Ganesha Visarjan on Friday, September 9, 2022

On previous day time to avoid Moon sighting - 03:33 pm to 08:40 pm, Aug 30

Duration - 05 hours 07 minutes

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:26 am to 09:11 pm

Duration - 11 hours 44 minutes

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:33 pm on Aug 30, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:22 pm on Aug 31, 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganpati Sthapana

According to legends, Lord Ganesha was born during the day of Madhyahna Kala, means afternoon. The time duration from sunrise to sunset is divided into five equal parts and these parts are known as Pratahkala, Sangava, Madhyahna, Aparahna and Sayankal. Therefore, as per Vedic astrology, Madhyahna is considered the appropriate time for Ganesh Puja. It is during this time of the day, people perform Ganesh Puja and do the necessary rituals to please the Elephant God.

Ganesha Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with all sixteen rituals along with chanting of Puranik Mantras during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi Puja.

Worshipping Gods and Goddesses with all 16 rituals is known as Shodashopachara Puja.

Madhyahnakala is preferred during Ganesha Chaturthi Puja. Madhyahnakala Puja time for Ganesha Puja can be known at Ganesha Chaturthi Puja Muhurat.

On this day, devotees clean the place of worship, decorate it with flowers and lights, placing the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Then, they prepare some delicious bhog and offer it to Lord Ganesha. Singing hymns and performing arti are some of the simple ways of seeking the blessings of the almighty.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day.

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 13:02 [IST]