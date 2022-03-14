GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, pay scale and how to apply
New Delhi, Mar 14: GAIL is looking for committed, vibrant and passionate young Graduate Engineers to fill as many as 48 vacancies in the company through this recruitment drive.
GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
- Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18
- Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15
- Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15
GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Educational qualification
- Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% mark
- Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.
- Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.
GAIL Recruitment 2022: Age
The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on 16.03.2022 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.
GAIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.60,000 - 1,80,000/- at the Basic Pay of Rs.60,000/- during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs.60,000 - 1,80,000/- in E-2 grade.
GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: How to apply
Candidates are required to apply online through GAIL website only
GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Last date
The last date to apply is March 16, 2022 (6 PM).