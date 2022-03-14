CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 likely to be released this week

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy, pay scale and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 14: GAIL is looking for committed, vibrant and passionate young Graduate Engineers to fill as many as 48 vacancies in the company through this recruitment drive.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18

Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15

Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Educational qualification

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% mark



Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% mark Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.



Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Age

The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on 16.03.2022 for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.60,000 - 1,80,000/- at the Basic Pay of Rs.60,000/- during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs.60,000 - 1,80,000/- in E-2 grade.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online through GAIL website only

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 16, 2022 (6 PM).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:58 [IST]