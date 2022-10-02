GAIL is hiring for 77 posts: Earn up to Rs 2 lakh, apply now @ gailonline.com

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 02: GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited has invited applications from all eligible candidates to fill up a total of 77 posts.

    The application process to recruit candidates managers, Engineers and Officers has begun pan India.

    The last date to apply for the same is October 15, 2022.

    GAIL Recruitment 2022 for SC/ ST/OBC (NCL) Candidates

    Manager- 6
    Senior Engineer- 14
    Senior Officer- 26
    Officer- 05
    Senior Engineer- 08
    Senior Officer- 08
    Officer- 01
    Senior Superintendent- 02
    Senior Accountant- 02
    Senior Chemist- 01
    Foreman- 04
    GAIL Recruitment 2022 Age limit
    Candidates applying for GAIL must be aged between 35 years to 53 years.

    GAIL Recruitment 2022 Pay scale

    • Manager- Rs.70,000-2,00,000/-
    • Senior Engineer- Rs.60,000-1,80,000/-
    • Senior Officer- Rs.60,000-1,80,000/-
    • Officer- Rs.50,000-1,60,000/-
    • Senior Superintendent- Rs.35000-138000/-
    • Senior Accountant- Rs.35000-138000/-
    • Senior Chemist- Rs.35000-138000/
    • Foreman- Rs.29,000-1,20,000/

    Application fees

    • Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL) category - Rs. 200/-
    • SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

    How to apply for GAIL India Recruitment 2022

    • Go to the official website, www.gailonline.com
    • On the Career tab, click on the advertisement for Manager & Other Posts posts
    • Click on the apply online link and fill in the required details
    • Download documents like photographs, and signatures where required
    • Pay the application fee and submit
    • Take a printout and keep it for future reference

    Click here for the detailed notification.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 2, 2022, 13:34 [IST]
    X