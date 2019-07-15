  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 15: The RRB Paramedical 2019 admit card has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The admit card was made live from midnight and candidates can download the same accordingly.

    Full list of regional websites to download RRB Paramedical 2019 admit card

    The computer based test of CBT will be conducted on July 19, 20 and 21. The exam is being conducted to fill up the vacancies to 1,937 posts. The admit card is available on the regional websites.

    Full list of Regional Websites to download RRB Paramedical 2019 admit card:

    • RRB Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • RRB Jammu http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    • RRB Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    • RRB Malda http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    • RRB Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    • RRB Muzaffarpur http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    • RRB Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    • RRB Ranchi rrbranchi.gov.in
    • RRB Secunderabad rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    • RRB Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in
    • RRB Ajmer rrbajmer.gov.in
    • RRB Allahabad rrbald.gov.in
    • RRB Bangalore rrbbnc.gov.in
    • RRB Bhopal http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    • RRB Bhubaneshwar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    • RRB Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    • RRB Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    • RRB Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    • RRB Gorakhpur http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    • RRB Siliguri http://www.rrbsiliguri.org
    • RRB Thiruvananthapuram rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

