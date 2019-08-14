Full list of regional websites to check RRB JE Score Card

New Delhi, Aug 14: The RRB JE Score Card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The first stage exam was conducted between May 22 and June 2 and June 26 and June 28 for the various posts of DMS, JE and CMA against CEN No. 03/2018.

The second stage CBT for the shortlisted candidates will be held from August 28 2019 onwards.

The number of candidates shortlisted for the Second Stage CBT is 15 times the community wise total vacancy of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in the 1st stage CBT.

The exam was held to fill in as many as 13,538 vacancies.At least 2 lakh candidates would be shortlisted for the CBT-2 exam. These candidates will then appear for the RRB JE Stage 3 round. This process would then be followed by the document verification round. The result once declared will be available on rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in