Full list of MDU result 2019 declared: Direct link to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 28: The MDU result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the MDU MA, BA, BBA, LLB and BSc results have been declared. The results are available on http://result.mdurtk.in/postexam/result.aspx.

Full list of results declared:

MASTER OF ARTS - ENGLISH ANNUAL SEM/YR: 02

BACHLOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION (ANNUAL) SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR : 01

BACHELOR IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION(B.P.ED) SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR : 01, 02

C.PED ( SEMESTER) SEM/YR: 01, 03

BACHELOR OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION (B.P.Ed) SEM/YR: 01, 03, 04

B.SC (PASS COURSE) SEM/YR: 01

BA (PASS COURSE) SEM/YR: 01

BA L.L.B (HONS) 5 YEAR : SEM/YR: 01,03,05,07,09,10

B.B.A.LL.B.(Hons) 5 YEAR COURSE : SEM/YR: 01, 03, 05, 07

L.L.B (HONS) 3 YEAR : SEM/YR: 01,03,05,06

BACHELOR OF TOURISM AND TRAVEL MGMT SEM/YR : 01, 03, 05, 07, 08

B.T.M. SEM/YR : 01, 03, 05, 06

BACHELOR OF ARTS JOURNAL. & MASS COMM. SEM/YR : 01, 03, 05, 06

BACHELOR IN SOCIAL WORK (BSW) SEM/YR : 03, 05, 06

B.SC.(SPORT SCIENCE) SEM/YR : 03, 05, 06

C.P.ED(ANNUAL) SPECIAL CHANCE SEM/YR : 02