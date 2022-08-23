From XXXL to Small: Man dumped by girlfriend for being 'too fat' loses massive 70kg

New Delhi, Aug 23: Getting cheated on by your girlfriend is a painful experience to endure; however, it can also turn out to be a powerful motivator, as this youngster has discovered a new purpose in life.

Puvi, who at his heaviest weighed 130 kgs, was struggling with his goal to lose weight, or even control it. Then, the hammer fell: His girlfriend broke up calling him fat.

Despite the devastating setback, Puvi decided to change his fate and hit the gym.

The youngster decided to spend the time and money, he spent on his girlfriend, on himself and focused on his work out, dieting and losing weight.

After months of hard work, Puvi lost 70 kilos and has now become a social media star. With his jaw-dropping transformation post-breakup, Puvi looks fit and fine weighing just 69 kilos. That means, he reduced from a size XXXL to a small.

"I feel like a different man, first pic I can literally see the sadness in my eyes, I was in a horrible place, now I can do things again, people look at me differently, I look at me differently, got my life and my confidence back, truly humbled the support too, much love guys," he said.

We all can believe that his former girlfriend might be repenting her decision now.

His weight transformation journey is a living, breathing example that if he can do it, so can you.

