Fresher engineering jobs: NHPC Apprentice Vacancies; How to apply for these BE/Btech jobs

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 18: NHPC apprentice openings have been announced and NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2019 notification for Graduate Apprentice and Technician Apprentice has been released on the official website. Last date to apply for NHPC apprentice openings is November 9, 2019. NHPC Apprentice application mode - Offline.

Graduate Apprentice openings are for fresher Engineers, while the Technician Apprentice is for Diploma candidates. Graduate Apprentice vacancies are essentially BE/BTech fresher jobs, and a stipend will be paid during one year period. Similarly, Technician Apprentice openings are fresher Diploma jobs and stipend would be paid. The mode of application is offline.

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd OR NHPC official website: Click Here

NHPC Apprentice Recruitment 2019 notification for Graduate/Technician Apprenticeship: Click Here

Download NHPC Apprentice Application Form: Click Here

Candidates should first register/enrol themselves in the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal at www.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Enrollment Number must be mentioned on the NHPC Apprentice application Form.

Direct link to NHPC Apprentice page which has all information: Click Here

How to apply for NHPC Graduate apprentice vacancies:

Go to official website nhpcindia.com .

. Click "Career".

There will be a blinking advertisement in bold - "Engagement of Graduate, Technician and Trade Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training under Apprentices Act, 1961 for ONE year in Loktak Power Station".

There are two links there - click on Notification and Application Form for Graduate & Technician Apprentices

Notification in pdf will open.

Go to page number three of notification and take a printout.

Fill up the form.

Attach documents mentioned in official NHPC notification.

Send by post to the following address:

Senior Manager (HR), Loktak Power Station, Kom Keirap, P.O. Loktak, Distt: Churachandpur, Manipur-795124

Make sure it reached before November 9, 2019.