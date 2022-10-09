YouTube
    Four-year-old girl dead, eight others injured after building roof collapses in Lahori Gate

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 09: A four-year-old girl and eight others were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Khusi, a resident of Valmiki GB Road.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    The injured have been rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital for treatment.

    "A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. 5 tenders on spot. So far 5 people have been rescued and shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on to locate others. 3-4 more people suspected to be trapped in debris," said Delhi fire service.

    "Rescue operations on. 10 people admitted in the hospital," said ADCP Central Akshat Kaushal on Lahori gate house collapse.

    List of injured persons admitted in LNJP

    Amara, 45, w/o Taiyab, r/o Hakim ji ki Masjid, GB road

    Nilofar, 50, w/o Istaqbal, r/o Gali Akunji, Farshkhana

    Mohd Imran, 40, s/o unknown

    Sarkar Begum, 60, w/o Suleman

    Sukhbir, 34, s/o Harbans, r/o sho no.6580 GB Road

    Ankit, 28, s/o Anand Verma, r/o Puja Colony, Loni, UP

    Ashok, 40, s/o Nathi Singh, r/o Charakhe Walan, Nai Sarak

    Sayaid Jishan, 30, s/o Sartaj, r/o hno.1523, Gali Akunji, Frankhaana

    Read more about:

    delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, October 9, 2022, 23:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2022
    X