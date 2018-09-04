  • search

For selling newborns to childless couples, 8 arrested

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Eight people have been arrested for allegedly selling newborn babies to childless couples, police sources said on Monday.

    The arrests were made over the last month.

    For selling newborns to childless couples, 8 arrested
    Representational Image

    The police sources said so far only the couriers, who were involved in delivering the babies, have been arrested and they are looking for others connected with the racket.

    They said the kingpin of the racket, suspected to be a woman, is yet to be arrested.

    Also Read | No country for children? India witnesses 11 per cent rise in crime against minors, says NCRB

    The racket came to the notice of the Delhi Police Crime Branch last month, following which two police personnel met one of the accused posing as a childless couple, they said.

    He was arrested after he handed over a newborn baby to the police personnel, they added.

    Also Read | Another child 'sold' in Jharkhand rescued

    Four babies have been rescued so far, the police sources said, adding that it is being probed whether the newborns were kidnapped from hospitals.

    So far, sources said, they have not found any missing complaints registered for the babies.

    "It is a matter of investigation whether the parents of the babies were informed by hospital authorities that their children were stillborn and the newborns were handed over to those involved in running the racket," sources said.

    Also Read | UP mother sells her 15-day-old infant for Rs 45,000 to fund her husband's treatment

    Another source said the police are also probing whether the parents voluntarily handed over their newborns to the accused for money.

    The police suspect IVF clinics and employees of some hospitals could be involved.

    They are also probing whether it is a pan-India racket.

    For More New Delhi News, Click Here

    Read more about:

    childrens arrested delhi police babies

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 9:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue