YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    For better domestic availability, India bans export of broken rice

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 9: After imposing 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification

    "Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from Free' to Prohibited'," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

    For better domestic availability, India bans export of broken rice
    Representational Image

    The notification comes into effect from September 9, 2022.

    Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.

    Centre approves distribution of fortified rice under all govt schemes, to spend Rs 2,700 crore per yearCentre approves distribution of fortified rice under all govt schemes, to spend Rs 2,700 crore per year

    The government on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

    According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    india bans export rice

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X