Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Flash Sale: GoAir offers flights tickets at Rs. 1,223!
New Delhi
New Delhi, August 31: Budget airline GoAir has launched a flash sale . The 'Super Saver Fares' offers tickets from Rs.1,223/- all inclusive on flights to many cities across India.
GoAir flash sale does not have any booking window or travel validity or travel period. The super save fare offer is available on both goair.in and mobile app.
GoAir has specified that the offer is applicable on select routes.
Following are the select routes:
- Ahmedabad to Bengaluru
- Delhi to Srinagar
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai
- Mumbai to Jammu
- Port Blair to Bengaluru
- Mumbai to Leh
- Srinagar to Mumbai
- Kolkata to Patna
- Nagpur to Mumbai
- Kochi to Ahmedabad
- Nagpur to Pune
- Delhi to Ahmedabad
- Patna to Mumbai
- Delhi to Mumbai
- Patna to Kolkata
- Delhi to Kolkata
- Patna to Delhi
- Delhi to Guwahati
- Patna to Ranchi
- Delhi to Goa
- Pune to Ahmedabad
- Delhi to Hyderabad
- Pune to Kolkata
- Delhi to Bagdogra
- Pune to Delhi
- Delhi to Jammu
- Pune to Chennai
- Delhi to Leh
In the recent times GoAir has launched many International flights like Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat, Delhi-Bangkok and Kannur-Kuwait.