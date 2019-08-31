Flash Sale: GoAir offers flights tickets at Rs. 1,223!

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, August 31: Budget airline GoAir has launched a flash sale . The 'Super Saver Fares' offers tickets from Rs.1,223/- all inclusive on flights to many cities across India.

GoAir flash sale does not have any booking window or travel validity or travel period. The super save fare offer is available on both goair.in and mobile app.

GoAir has specified that the offer is applicable on select routes.

Following are the select routes:

Ahmedabad to Bengaluru

Delhi to Srinagar

Ahmedabad to Mumbai

Mumbai to Jammu

Port Blair to Bengaluru

Mumbai to Leh

Srinagar to Mumbai

Kolkata to Patna

Nagpur to Mumbai

Kochi to Ahmedabad

Nagpur to Pune

Delhi to Ahmedabad

Patna to Mumbai

Delhi to Mumbai

Patna to Kolkata

Delhi to Kolkata

Patna to Delhi

Delhi to Guwahati

Patna to Ranchi

Delhi to Goa

Pune to Ahmedabad

Delhi to Hyderabad

Pune to Kolkata

Delhi to Bagdogra

Pune to Delhi

Delhi to Jammu

Pune to Chennai

Delhi to Leh

In the recent times GoAir has launched many International flights like Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat, Delhi-Bangkok and Kannur-Kuwait.