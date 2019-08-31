  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flash Sale: GoAir offers flights tickets at Rs. 1,223!

    By
    |

    New Delhi, August 31: Budget airline GoAir has launched a flash sale . The 'Super Saver Fares' offers tickets from Rs.1,223/- all inclusive on flights to many cities across India.

    GoAir flash sale does not have any booking window or travel validity or travel period. The super save fare offer is available on both goair.in and mobile app.

    Flash Sale: GoAir offers flights tickets at Rs. 1,223!

    GoAir has specified that the offer is applicable on select routes.

    Following are the select routes:

    • Ahmedabad to Bengaluru
    • Delhi to Srinagar
    • Ahmedabad to Mumbai
    • Mumbai to Jammu
    • Port Blair to Bengaluru
    • Mumbai to Leh
    • Srinagar to Mumbai
    • Kolkata to Patna
    • Nagpur to Mumbai
    • Kochi to Ahmedabad
    • Nagpur to Pune
    • Delhi to Ahmedabad
    • Patna to Mumbai
    • Delhi to Mumbai
    • Patna to Kolkata
    • Delhi to Kolkata
    • Patna to Delhi
    • Delhi to Guwahati
    • Patna to Ranchi
    • Delhi to Goa
    • Pune to Ahmedabad
    • Delhi to Hyderabad
    • Pune to Kolkata
    • Delhi to Bagdogra
    • Pune to Delhi
    • Delhi to Jammu
    • Pune to Chennai
    • Delhi to Leh

    In the recent times GoAir has launched many International flights like Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat, Delhi-Bangkok and Kannur-Kuwait.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    go air flight offers

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue