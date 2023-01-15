7-month pregnant woman set on fire by husband & in-laws in Delhi, DCW writes to cops

Field Marshal KM Cariappa: The legend who made the Army truly Indian

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Here are interesting facts about Field Marshal KM Cariappa whose unrelenting patriotism and courage blazed a trail in the Indian Armed Forces.

New Delhi, Jan 15: Every year, 15 January is commemorated as "Army Day" to remember the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over the command of the Indian Army from General Sir FRR Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949 and became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India.

He was the first Indian military officer to attend the Staff College, Quetta, the first Indian to command a battalion.

Cariappa was was also one of the first two Indians selected to undergo training at the Imperial Defence College, Camberley, UK.

Affectionately nicknamed "Kipper", Cariappa joined the British Indian Army in 1919.

He was commissioned in the Carnatic Infantry at Bombay (now Mumbai) as Temporary Second Lieutenant

In his more than 30 years of illustrious career, Cariappa served in Iraq, Syria and Iran from 1941 to 1942 and then, in Burma in 1943-1944. He spent many of his soldiering years in Waziristan (now in Pakistan).

He was moved as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command during 1947 war with Pakistan. He directed operations for the recapture of territories seized by invaders.

In 1983, India conferred General Cariappa with the five-star rank of Field Marshal.

He was awarded with the General Service Medal, Indian Independence Medal, Order of the British Empire, 1939-1945 Star, Burma Star, War Medal 1939-1945, Indian Service Medal and Legion of Merit.

Even today, Cariappa remains only the second Army General to have been conferred the honour of Field Marshal by the Government of India, the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 1973.