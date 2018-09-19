Fake Vs original; Trouble for the DUSU President as allegations of fake documents rises

New Delhi, Sep 19: The newly elected Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya might have started with the wrong foot as claims of his fake marks cards are doing rounds already. It is alleged that he got post graduate admission by submitting fake documents. However, Baisoya has dismissed the allegation as false and "baseless" and said that his admission to the university was done after proper verification of documents.

Ankiv Baisoya become the president of the DUSU after winning the elections on Sep 14. He represented BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He won by a margin of 1,744 votes.

The opposition group, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), had first made the claim that Baisoya never studied at the Vellore University, as his documents said. The NSUI also contacted the Vellore University officials and got a written letter with a written reply which read, ""The copy of the certificate of Ankiv Baisoya has been verified and found that the said certificate is not genuine. It is a fake certificate."

The controversy started when Congress students from Tamil Nadu working in Delhi ahead of elections heard that Ankiv studied in Vellore. "Our teams got suspicious and traced his papers," one of the Congress worker said. "Not a single student who was at the university around the same time recollected anyone named Ankiv Baisoya. Now our suspicion has been officially proven," he added.

It is reported that the documents that Baisoya submitted has some glaring mistakes in them such as basic spelling mistakes and abscence of course names.

On the other hand Baisoya has threatened to file a defamation case against the NSUI. He claims that this is a part of the congress's propaganda. "DU has all the right to verify documents of not only Ankiv but all DUSU office bearers to stop rumours in future," the ABVP said.