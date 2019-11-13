  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 13: Those applying for passports must take extreme caution on the websites that are visiting. The Ministry for External Affairs has been warning citizens about which websites people should not go to in order to apply for passports. Below we are providing you with the list of Fake passport websites in India.

    The ministry says that these websites not only charge high fees, but also take crucial personal data. These websites have also fooled customers by saying that it works with the Ministry for External Affairs.

    Fake passport websites in India; Check full list and avoid them
    Representational Image

    People should not the official website for the passport service is passportindia.gov.in. The official app is mPassport Seva, which is available for download both on Android as well as iOS platforms.

    Delhi: Man held with fake passport at IGI airport

    Fake passport websites in India:

    • Indiapassport.org
    • Online-passportindia.com
    • Passportindiaportal.in
    • Passport-India.in
    • Passport-seva.in
    • Applypassport.org

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
