    Fake: HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 has not been postoponed

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 have not been postponed. The HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 which was recently released is available on the official website.

    While there are rumours afloat, there is no confirmation that the exam will be postponed.

    Those candidates who applied through the advertisement advt. 5/2019 can download the admit card and can appear for the exam on September 21, 2019.

    The HSSC clerk exam will be conducted from September 21, 2019, to September 23, 2019. On June 20 2019 the Haryana Staff Selection Commission released a notification inviting applications for the clerk recruitment in various departments in the state.

    There are 4,835 vacancies which are being filled up through the exam in the various departments. It is notified for the information of all concerned that the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has fixed the written examination 'Optical Marks Recognition Sheets Based (OMR Based) for the post of Clerk, against Advt. No 5/2019, Cat. No. 01 of various Departments/Boards/Corporations of Haryana to be held on dated 21.09.2019 (Saturday) from 04:30 P.M to 06:00 P.M (only evening session), 22.09.2019 (Sunday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04:30 P.M. (Evening Session) and 23.09.2019 (Monday) from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 Noon (Morning Session) and 03:00 P.M. to 04;30 P.M. (Evening Session) at various districts says a notification by the HSSC. The direct link to download the admit card is http://adv52019.hryssc.in/StaticPages /HomePage.aspx.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
